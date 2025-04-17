IMF Urges U.S. and China to Resolve Trade Grievances

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva stressed the critical need for the United States and China, the world's two largest economies, to iron out key trade grievances. Her remarks come as tensions persist over issues like intellectual property and non-tariff barriers.

Speaking in Washington ahead of the upcoming IMF and World Bank spring meetings, Georgieva highlighted the United States' concerns about China's intellectual property practices and the non-tariff barriers it faces. At the same time, she noted China's call for U.S. engagement that reinforces economic stability.

Georgieva underscored the significance of the world's two largest economies reducing uncertainty for a fairer, rules-based trading environment. She stated that the global economy benefits from a resolution that fosters stability and improvement in international trade.

