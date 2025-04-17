Left Menu

Scorching Heat Grips Uttar Pradesh: Temperatures Soar

Uttar Pradesh faced intense heat on Thursday as temperatures soared near 40 degrees Celsius across the state. Jhansi recorded the highest temperature at 42.1 degrees Celsius. Relief may come with forecasted rain and thundershowers at isolated locations by Friday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 17-04-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 21:38 IST
Scorching Heat Grips Uttar Pradesh: Temperatures Soar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh grappled with intense heat on Thursday, as temperatures approached the 40 degrees Celsius mark in various parts of the state, the meteorological department reported.

Notably, Jhansi in the Bundelkhand region topped the temperature charts with 42.1 degrees Celsius, followed closely by Bulandshahr at 42 degrees and Agra at 41.6 degrees, according to the MeT office.

In Lucknow, the state's capital, the mercury climbed to 38.5 degrees, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 25.1 degrees Celsius. The weather department forecasts a clear sky with a chance of rain and thundershowers at isolated spots on Friday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025