Scorching Heat Grips Uttar Pradesh: Temperatures Soar

Uttar Pradesh grappled with intense heat on Thursday, as temperatures approached the 40 degrees Celsius mark in various parts of the state, the meteorological department reported.

Notably, Jhansi in the Bundelkhand region topped the temperature charts with 42.1 degrees Celsius, followed closely by Bulandshahr at 42 degrees and Agra at 41.6 degrees, according to the MeT office.

In Lucknow, the state's capital, the mercury climbed to 38.5 degrees, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 25.1 degrees Celsius. The weather department forecasts a clear sky with a chance of rain and thundershowers at isolated spots on Friday.

(With inputs from agencies.)