Fadnavis Greenlights Gargai Dam for Mumbai's Water Supply

Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has approved necessary wildlife and environmental clearances for the Gargai dam project in Palghar, aiming to boost Mumbai's water supply. Discussions also included measures for infrastructure in ecologically sensitive zones and a floating solar project at Jayakwadi Bird Sanctuary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-04-2025 21:46 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 21:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move for Mumbai's water security, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has granted wildlife and environmental clearances for the Gargai dam project, located in the neighboring Palghar district. This decision came during the 24th meeting of the Maharashtra State Wildlife Board, attended by Forest Minister Ganesh Naik and senior officials.

The project aims to address the water needs of Mumbai's growing population. Currently, the city relies on seven lakes and reservoirs for its water supply. The Chief Minister has instructed the Forest Department to expedite the necessary permissions to ensure the project's timely completion.

Alongside the focus on Gargai dam, discussions were held about infrastructure development in protected areas, particularly around tiger movement corridors. The meeting also approved a floating solar energy project at the Jayakwadi Bird Sanctuary and addressed land acquisition concerns in Chandoli National Park.

(With inputs from agencies.)

