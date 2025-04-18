Delhi's Battle Against Monsoon: Waterlogging No More

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Friday that the Delhi government is intensifying efforts to prevent waterlogging in the national capital during the monsoon season. These efforts include deploying automatic pumps and positioning personnel at vulnerable locations across the city.

Accompanied by Public Works Department Minister Parvesh Verma, Chief Minister Gupta inspected the notorious Minto Bridge underpass to evaluate monsoon preparedness. Automatic pumps and a 2.5-kilometre pipeline are in place to manage water accumulation here, with operators on continuous duty.

Gupta affirmed that risk areas have been identified and measures are in motion to address these. The government's actions, she assured, would be executed in a time-bound manner to avert waterlogging incidents this year. Gupta also plans to inspect other critical sites, like the Ring Road near the WHO building and the Pul Prahladpur underpass.

