Delhi's Battle Against Monsoon: Waterlogging No More

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, with PWD Minister Parvesh Verma, is ensuring the city remains free from waterlogging this monsoon. Automatic pumps and pipelines have been installed at vulnerable locations. This proactive approach aims to prevent monsoon havoc and ensure minimal disruption during the rainy season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2025 11:02 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 11:02 IST
Delhi government
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Friday that the Delhi government is intensifying efforts to prevent waterlogging in the national capital during the monsoon season. These efforts include deploying automatic pumps and positioning personnel at vulnerable locations across the city.

Accompanied by Public Works Department Minister Parvesh Verma, Chief Minister Gupta inspected the notorious Minto Bridge underpass to evaluate monsoon preparedness. Automatic pumps and a 2.5-kilometre pipeline are in place to manage water accumulation here, with operators on continuous duty.

Gupta affirmed that risk areas have been identified and measures are in motion to address these. The government's actions, she assured, would be executed in a time-bound manner to avert waterlogging incidents this year. Gupta also plans to inspect other critical sites, like the Ring Road near the WHO building and the Pul Prahladpur underpass.

(With inputs from agencies.)

