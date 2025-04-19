Tackling Ganga's Plastic Woes: The Cash-for-Nets Solution

In an effort to mitigate the mounting plastic pollution in the Ganga River, a government-funded study has proposed a 'cash-for-nets' scheme to incentivize fishers to return old, abandoned fishing nets, aiming to reduce environmental damage.

Conducted by the Wildlife Institute of India, the study forms part of a conservation initiative focused on protecting aquatic species and sustaining ecosystem services in the Ganga River Basin. Notably, 'ghost gear'—abandoned nets—represent a severe threat to aquatic ecosystems, tangling species like the Indian flapshell turtle and the critically endangered gharial.

The scheme proposes rewarding fishers for depositing old nets at collection points, with recycling facilitated by government-appointed partners. This model encourages sustainable practices and community involvement, promoting both economic and ecological benefits.

