Tackling Ganga's Plastic Woes: The Cash-for-Nets Solution

A government-funded study suggests a 'cash-for-nets' scheme to address plastic pollution in the Ganga by incentivizing fishers to return discarded fishing nets. The study highlights significant ecological threats posed by 'ghost gear' and proposes a multi-tiered approach to recycling and sustainable fishing practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2025 12:59 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 12:59 IST
Tackling Ganga's Plastic Woes: The Cash-for-Nets Solution
In an effort to mitigate the mounting plastic pollution in the Ganga River, a government-funded study has proposed a 'cash-for-nets' scheme to incentivize fishers to return old, abandoned fishing nets, aiming to reduce environmental damage.

Conducted by the Wildlife Institute of India, the study forms part of a conservation initiative focused on protecting aquatic species and sustaining ecosystem services in the Ganga River Basin. Notably, 'ghost gear'—abandoned nets—represent a severe threat to aquatic ecosystems, tangling species like the Indian flapshell turtle and the critically endangered gharial.

The scheme proposes rewarding fishers for depositing old nets at collection points, with recycling facilitated by government-appointed partners. This model encourages sustainable practices and community involvement, promoting both economic and ecological benefits.

