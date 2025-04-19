Left Menu

Tragedy in Mustafabad: Building Collapse Leaves Devastation

A four-story building collapsed in northeast Delhi, trapping numerous residents under debris. While some were rescued alive, others were less fortunate, with four confirmed dead. The collapse, in Shiv Vihar, has raised concerns about nearby buildings' structural integrity, exacerbated by ongoing construction and environmental factors.

A devastating building collapse in northeast Delhi's Shiv Vihar district has claimed at least four lives, with many more still trapped under the debris. The four-story residential building, located on Gali No. 1 in Mustafabad, crumbled in the early hours of Saturday, shocking residents and local authorities.

Among the deceased are Danish and Naved, young breadwinners for their families, who were living on the building's upper floors. Rescue efforts continue as authorities struggle to clear rubble in the densely packed area where heavy machinery is sparingly used.

Residents have reported concerns over the structural integrity of nearby constructions, citing ongoing ground-floor work and water seepage as possible factors contributing to the disaster. Relief operations involving the NDRF, fire services, and police are ongoing, as families await news of their loved ones.

(With inputs from agencies.)

