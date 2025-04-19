Recent observations have given scientists a tantalizing glimpse into the elusive mating habits of whale sharks, the largest fish known to inhabit our oceans. Despite their sizable presence, researchers have long been confounded by the private lives of these gentle giants.

Off the coast of St Helena, a remote island in the South Atlantic, both adult male and female whale sharks are frequently seen in equal numbers—a rare occurrence worldwide. Witnesses have reported courtship behaviors such as fin nibbling and pursuit, common in other shark species.

Efforts to capture definitive proof of mating have been hampered by technical difficulties, as the sharks dive beyond the capabilities of current tagging technology. Nonetheless, scientists remain optimistic about uncovering the mysteries surrounding these endangered creatures.

