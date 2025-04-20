Punjab's Green Revolution: Combating Stubble Burning through Subsidized Technology

The Punjab government has launched an ambitious Rs 500 crore initiative designed to provide farmers with subsidized crop residue management (CRM) machinery, aimed at reducing the harmful practice of stubble burning. This measure is part of a larger environmental strategy outlined by Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian.

Speaking on Sunday, Minister Khuddian detailed the government's logistics, offering 50% subsidy for individual farmers and an impressive 80% for cooperatives and gram panchayats. The initiative covers a wide array of machines including happy seeders, super seeders, and paddy straw choppers. Through these subsidies, the state is aiming to make environmentally friendly farm practices more accessible.

In a statement, the department announced substantial progress in cutting down stubble burning incidents by 70% from the previous year. This effort also resulted in the establishment of 1,331 custom hiring centers for CRM machinery. The move underscores the state's commitment to improving air quality and reducing pollution from agricultural activities, especially ahead of the crucial Rabi crop season.

(With inputs from agencies.)