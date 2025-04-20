Left Menu

Devastating Cloudbursts Trigger Chaos in Jammu and Kashmir

Heavy cloudburst-induced rainfall led to flash floods and landslides in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, resulting in three fatalities and causing significant property damage. The strategic Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was heavily impacted. Rescue operations are ongoing with over 100 individuals rescued from the storm's effects.

Intense rainstorms caused by cloudbursts have wreaked havoc in the Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, leading to severe flash floods and landslides. These incidents resulted in the tragic deaths of three individuals and caused widespread property damage as heavy rainfall continued to batter the region early Sunday morning.

The strategic Jammu-Srinagar National Highway faced significant disruptions with traffic halted due to massive mudslides and landslides across various points between Nashri and Banihal. As a result, hundreds of commuters found themselves stranded on the critical 250-kilometer route that connects Kashmir to the rest of the country.

Local and state authorities have mounted a robust response, deploying rescue teams that successfully evacuated more than 100 villagers from flood-affected areas. The district administration, alongside the State Disaster Response Force, is focused on ensuring swift relief efforts, while political leaders pledged support and resources to the distressed population.

(With inputs from agencies.)

