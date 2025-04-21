Delhi's Bold Heatwave Defense: A Comprehensive Action Plan Unveiled

Delhi has rolled out an ambitious Heat Action Plan for 2025 to mitigate the impact of soaring temperatures. The initiative, launched by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, includes an array of measures such as early warning systems, public outreach, and installation of 3,000 water coolers across the city.

Cool Roof technology projects were inaugurated, earmarking them as part of a broader strategy to make the city heat-resilient. Vulnerable groups like children, the elderly, and low-income communities are given priority, with plans for cooling shelters and shading structures in key locations.

The program also entails collaboration with various government bodies and NGOs, training for disaster management, and real-time alerts to inform the public. A team of 1,800 'Aapda Mitra' volunteers will serve as the forefront of this plan, ensuring comprehensive coverage and swift action.

(With inputs from agencies.)