Delhi's Bold Heatwave Defense: A Comprehensive Action Plan Unveiled

The Delhi Heat Action Plan 2025 introduces strategies to tackle rising temperatures, including early warning systems, water coolers, and cooling shelters. Launched by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the plan aims to protect vulnerable populations like children and the elderly, while also involving 1,800 'Aapda Mitra' disaster volunteers for implementation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 21:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Delhi has rolled out an ambitious Heat Action Plan for 2025 to mitigate the impact of soaring temperatures. The initiative, launched by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, includes an array of measures such as early warning systems, public outreach, and installation of 3,000 water coolers across the city.

Cool Roof technology projects were inaugurated, earmarking them as part of a broader strategy to make the city heat-resilient. Vulnerable groups like children, the elderly, and low-income communities are given priority, with plans for cooling shelters and shading structures in key locations.

The program also entails collaboration with various government bodies and NGOs, training for disaster management, and real-time alerts to inform the public. A team of 1,800 'Aapda Mitra' volunteers will serve as the forefront of this plan, ensuring comprehensive coverage and swift action.

