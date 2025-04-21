Love and Resilience: Newlyweds Navigate Disaster-Stricken Roads in Ramban
Amidst cloudburst-triggered flash floods in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, newlyweds Nazir Ahmad and Zaheera Bano persevered through treacherous roads to solidify their marital bond. Their journey, accompanied by helping hands, highlighted resilience as roads were impassable and recovery efforts were underway. The calamity affected several villages, causing fatalities and infrastructure damage.
In the aftermath of a devastating cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, newlywed couple Nazir Ahmad and Zaheera Bano embarked on an unexpected and challenging marital journey. Despite facing blocked roads and treacherous conditions, their resilience and determination shone through.
A series of flash floods and landslides left several roads, including the crucial Jammu-Srinagar national highway, impassable. The calamity resulted in the tragic loss of three lives and significant damage to infrastructure. However, Ahmad and Bano's journey, aided by the assistance of Army personnel, highlighted a tale of love and fortitude amidst adversity.
Efforts to restore connectivity are ongoing, with officials working tirelessly to assess the damage and provide relief to affected villages. The situation underscores the urgent need for recovery and infrastructure restoration in the region.
