Raging Storms Severely Impact Over 400 Homes in Tripura
A severe storm in Tripura, characterized by heavy rain and thunderstorms, damaged more than 400 houses and disrupted electricity. Two individuals sustained injuries due to house collapses. Despite the severe weather impact, major rivers in the region are flowing below flood levels.
In a devastating turn of events, over 400 homes in Tripura were damaged after a severe storm accompanied by heavy rains and thunderstorms swept through the region.
The storm also wreaked havoc on electricity networks, with damages reported to 49 poles. This ordeal left many without power.
Injuries were reported in the Gomati district, where two individuals, Nayan Kumar Tripura and Rumati Tripura, were hurt as their homes collapsed. Despite the widespread impact, major rivers such as Gomati, Muhuri, and Feni remained below flood levels.
