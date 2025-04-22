N Chandrababu Naidu's Strategic Capital Expansion Plans
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu returns from a European holiday and is slated for key meetings with Union ministers in Delhi. This visit is critical as Naidu aims to expand Amaravati into a mega city by merging nearby areas and planning a new international airport.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu returned to Delhi after a European holiday, with a tight schedule for crucial meetings with Union ministers, including Home Minister Amit Shah.
Naidu's agenda on Tuesday includes discussions with Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, emphasizing Andhra Pradesh's development plans.
The meetings come as Naidu focuses on ambitious expansion projects for Amaravati, intending to merge it with neighboring regions and develop a new international airport with additional land acquisition.
