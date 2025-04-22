Left Menu

Salal Dam Gates Opened Amidst Rising Chenab Waters

On Tuesday, the gates of the Salal hydroelectric power project dam were opened to manage the increased water inflow due to continuous rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district. Local residents have been cautioned to stay away from the riverbanks as water levels in the Chenab River rise.

In response to persistent rainfall, officials on Tuesday initiated the opening of gates at the Salal hydroelectric power project dam. This measure aims to control the surging water flow into the Chenab River, located in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district.

The National Hydroelectric Power Corporation announced that the move serves as a precautionary measure due to the significant rise in water levels downstream. Residents have been advised to exercise vigilance and avoid proximity to the riverbanks.

Amid escalating water levels fueled by upper-regional heavy rains, the district administration in Reasi has issued a safety alert. The public is urged to keep a safe distance from the Chenab River during this critical period to ensure personal safety.

