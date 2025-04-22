Left Menu

Cochin International Airport's Solar Power Triumph

Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) received international recognition for its sustainable energy project in Kannur at the Green Airports Recognition 2025 awards. This recognition highlights CIAL's commitment to green initiatives with their terrain-based solar power plant, featuring increased efficiency in land usage for solar installations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 22-04-2025 15:58 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 15:58 IST
Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) has been lauded for its sustainable energy project at Kannur, earning a spot in the Green Airports Recognition 2025 awards by Airports Council International (ACI) Asia-Pacific and Middle East. This accolade reflects the airport's environmental leadership across these regions.

The award acknowledged CIAL's innovative terrain-based Solar Power Plant at Payyannur in Kannur district. The airport was recognized in the category for airports serving 6–15 million passengers per annum, demonstrating its initiative towards greener aviation infrastructure.

CIAL's Managing Director, S Suhas, expressed pride in the achievement, emphasizing the company's ongoing efforts in enhancing energy capacity. The solar plant, commissioned in 2022, utilizes a unique terrain-based installation approach that retains land gradients, maximizing land use efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

