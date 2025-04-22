Dollar's Fragile State Amid Fed Indecision and Trade Tensions
The dollar weakened against major currencies amid rising concerns over Federal Reserve independence due to President Trump's criticisms. Trade tensions and potential market impacts of Fed decisions contributed to the dollar's fragility. Speculation about potential rate cuts and shifts in global economic strategies added to market volatility.
The U.S. dollar has slipped in value against the Japanese yen and continues to hover near multi-year lows against the euro and Swiss franc. This decline follows President Trump's repeated criticisms of the Federal Reserve, sparking worries about the central bank's independence.
Analysts suggest the dollar's vulnerability is further exacerbated by concerns over U.S. tariffs potentially instigating a global trade war. Doubts over the Fed's autonomy threaten the dollar's status as a reserve currency, raising concerns of potential divestments by global investors from U.S. assets.
The dollar's value fell more steeply after Thailand announced postponement of trade talks with the U.S. President Trump intensified his pressure on Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, calling for immediate interest rate reductions. In response to market speculation, money markets showed a low probability of a rate cut in the near term.
(With inputs from agencies.)
