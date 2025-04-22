Left Menu

Dollar's Fragile State Amid Fed Indecision and Trade Tensions

The dollar weakened against major currencies amid rising concerns over Federal Reserve independence due to President Trump's criticisms. Trade tensions and potential market impacts of Fed decisions contributed to the dollar's fragility. Speculation about potential rate cuts and shifts in global economic strategies added to market volatility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-04-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 16:31 IST
Dollar's Fragile State Amid Fed Indecision and Trade Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. dollar has slipped in value against the Japanese yen and continues to hover near multi-year lows against the euro and Swiss franc. This decline follows President Trump's repeated criticisms of the Federal Reserve, sparking worries about the central bank's independence.

Analysts suggest the dollar's vulnerability is further exacerbated by concerns over U.S. tariffs potentially instigating a global trade war. Doubts over the Fed's autonomy threaten the dollar's status as a reserve currency, raising concerns of potential divestments by global investors from U.S. assets.

The dollar's value fell more steeply after Thailand announced postponement of trade talks with the U.S. President Trump intensified his pressure on Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, calling for immediate interest rate reductions. In response to market speculation, money markets showed a low probability of a rate cut in the near term.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in Manipur

Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in M...

 India
2
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
3
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
4
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025