Madhya Pradesh Boosts Tiger Reserve Buffer Zones

The Madhya Pradesh cabinet approved a Rs 145 crore scheme to enhance tiger reserve buffer zones. This initiative includes fencing for animal protection, fire safety, and habitat development. Officials aim to improve local skills and health measures to support the growing tiger population.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 22-04-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 16:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh cabinet has recently greenlit a significant scheme aimed at developing the buffer zones of tiger reserves across the state.

Titled 'Development of Buffer Areas of Tiger Reserve,' the scheme involves constructing protective chain link fencing at sensitive spots to safeguard wildlife and ensure fire safety. Additionally, the plan includes provisions for pasture development, water sources, and regular health check-ups for the animals.

The state government has allocated Rs 145 crore for the scheme for the fiscal years 2025-26 to 2027-28, as stated by officials. Further, the initiative seeks to enhance local skills by providing training opportunities. Notably, the tiger population in these buffer zones has surged from 526 to 785 in the past four years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

