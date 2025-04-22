Left Menu

DDA Urges Vacant Evacuation Amid Delay in Rent Compensation for Mukherjee Nagar Residents

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has demanded evacuation of Signature View Apartments after the March 23 deadline passed. The building is considered dangerous due to structural issues. Despite the mandated move-out, many residents have yet to receive promised rent compensation, causing uncertainty and frustration in the community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 19:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has issued a notice urging the residents of Signature View Apartments in Mukherjee Nagar to vacate their flats immediately, as the March 23 deadline for evacuation has expired. Categorized as a 'dangerous building' due to structural safety concerns, the residential complex of 336 flats is scheduled for demolition.

An e-tender announcement for the building's demolition was made on March 17, in conjunction with new standard operating procedures delivered to the residents and the Resident Welfare Association (RWA) to facilitate the evacuation. On April 15, the DDA stated in a notice that, per a high court order, all occupants should have vacated their flats by the end of March 2025, a deadline that has now lapsed.

Although 111 inhabitants have moved out, RWA president Amrendra Singh Rakesh has reported that these residents are yet to receive the rent compensation they were promised. The delay has generated uncertainty about whether this financial aid will be disbursed. The DDA assures adherence to court instructions regarding rent assistance, and additional reconstruction information is forthcoming.

(With inputs from agencies.)

