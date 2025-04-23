Left Menu

Earthquake Rattles Istanbul: No Immediate Damage Reported

A 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck near Istanbul in the Sea of Marmara with no immediate reports of damage or injuries. The tremor, at a shallow depth of 10 km, was felt in surrounding regions. Turkiye is prone to earthquakes due to two major fault lines crossing the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 23-04-2025 15:55 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 15:55 IST
Earthquake Rattles Istanbul: No Immediate Damage Reported
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
An earthquake measuring 6.2 in magnitude shook Istanbul, Turkiye, according to the country's emergency management agency. Fortunately, there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries following the tremor.

The United States Geological Survey identified the quake's shallow depth at 10 kilometers, with its epicenter 40 kilometers southwest of Istanbul in the Sea of Marmara. The earthquake was felt in several neighboring regions.

Turkiye often experiences seismic activity due to two significant fault lines. A devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake earlier in February 2023 caused widespread destruction, claiming over 53,000 lives in Turkiye and another 6,000 in Syria.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

