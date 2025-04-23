Earthquake Rattles Istanbul: No Immediate Damage Reported

An earthquake measuring 6.2 in magnitude shook Istanbul, Turkiye, according to the country's emergency management agency. Fortunately, there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries following the tremor.

The United States Geological Survey identified the quake's shallow depth at 10 kilometers, with its epicenter 40 kilometers southwest of Istanbul in the Sea of Marmara. The earthquake was felt in several neighboring regions.

Turkiye often experiences seismic activity due to two significant fault lines. A devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake earlier in February 2023 caused widespread destruction, claiming over 53,000 lives in Turkiye and another 6,000 in Syria.

(With inputs from agencies.)