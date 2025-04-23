Left Menu

Tremors in Istanbul: A City on Edge

A powerful 6.2 magnitude earthquake shook Istanbul, causing panic but no immediate reports of significant damage. The quake's epicenter was near Silivri, 80 km west of the city, and was felt across both the European and Asian shores. Officials have urged residents to stay calm and cautious.

Updated: 23-04-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 16:56 IST
Image Credit: ANI

A significant 6.2 magnitude earthquake rattled Istanbul, Turkey's bustling metropolis, on Wednesday. The tremor, among the strongest in recent years, led to evacuations as residents felt its formidable force across the city's vast landscape bridging Europe and Asia.

According to Turkey's AFAD disaster agency, the quake struck at 12:49 local time, with its epicenter located near Silivri, approximately 80 kilometers west of central Istanbul. Though there were no initial reports of substantial damage, authorities performed inspections on critical infrastructure, including highways, airports, and subway systems, which revealed no adverse effects.

In the aftermath of the quake, President Tayyip Erdogan announced vigilance over the situation while urging citizens to exercise caution. This incident resurrects memories of past devastating quakes, like the 1999 Istanbul quake and the catastrophic 2023 earthquake in southern Turkey, which together claimed tens of thousands of lives. Fortunately, Istanbul's current tremor did not result in such widespread destruction.

