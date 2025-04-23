India's Rivers: Battling Antibiotic Pollution
A study has revealed that 80% of India's rivers may pose environmental and health risks due to antibiotic pollution. The research highlights significant global implications and underscores the necessity for improved wastewater management and updated regulations to tackle high-risk pollutants.
India's waterways are under threat, with 80% of the country's rivers at risk from antibiotic pollution, according to a recent study.
Countries like Nigeria, Ethiopia, Vietnam, and Pakistan face similar dangers due to improper disposal and treatment of antibiotics, the research noted.
Experts from McGill University emphasize the need for better wastewater management and updated regulations to combat these rising environmental threats.
