Nature's Miracle: Olive Ridley Hatchlings Journey to the Sea

Thousands of Olive Ridley turtle hatchlings have emerged at Gahirmatha Beach in Odisha, marking a significant moment in their annual mass nesting season. Wildlife enthusiasts and conservation officials have expressed excitement over the event, which takes place at one of the world's largest nesting grounds for these turtles.

The hatchlings have been making their way to the sea from their sandy nests over the past 48 hours, according to local officials. This phenomenon is part of a natural cycle where the mother turtles do not return for their offspring, leaving them to venture into the ocean alone.

Despite the high mortality rate, as only one in a thousand hatchlings survive to adulthood, efforts are being made to minimize distractions to the young turtles. The Defense Research Development Organization has implemented measures to minimize light disturbance near the nesting sites.

(With inputs from agencies.)