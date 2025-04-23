Wall Street Soars Amid Hints of U.S.-China Tariff Easing

Wall Street's major indexes jumped on Wednesday, driven by hopes of a breakthrough in U.S.-China trade relations. Reports indicated that the White House might reduce tariffs on Chinese imports, boosting investor confidence.

The potential tariff cuts, coupled with positive corporate earnings from companies like Tesla and Boeing, pushed the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq to significant gains. Market sentiment improved further after President Trump reassured markets by retracting his earlier statement about firing Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

Despite the gains, skepticism remains. Analysts warn that without consistent policy signals, the rally might be short-lived. Meanwhile, Wall Street's fear gauge, the CBOE Volatility Index, hit a new monthly low, reflecting reduced market anxiety.

