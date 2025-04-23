Left Menu

Wall Street Soars Amid Hints of U.S.-China Tariff Easing

Wall Street experienced a notable surge as investors speculated on a possible de-escalation in the U.S.-China trade tensions following reports of potential tariff reductions. This optimism, bolstered by strong corporate earnings and reassurances about the Federal Reserve's leadership, led to a significant stock market rally.

Updated: 23-04-2025 22:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street's major indexes jumped on Wednesday, driven by hopes of a breakthrough in U.S.-China trade relations. Reports indicated that the White House might reduce tariffs on Chinese imports, boosting investor confidence.

The potential tariff cuts, coupled with positive corporate earnings from companies like Tesla and Boeing, pushed the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq to significant gains. Market sentiment improved further after President Trump reassured markets by retracting his earlier statement about firing Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

Despite the gains, skepticism remains. Analysts warn that without consistent policy signals, the rally might be short-lived. Meanwhile, Wall Street's fear gauge, the CBOE Volatility Index, hit a new monthly low, reflecting reduced market anxiety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

