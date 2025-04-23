Left Menu

Brazil's Bold Bid at COP30: Persuading Giants for a Greener Future

Brazil aims to influence major economies at the COP30 climate summit to enhance their emissions targets, aligning with the Paris Agreement. Leading discussions, Brazil emphasizes commitments from China and the EU. The global summit slated for November aims to bridge the emissions gap and combat climate change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 23:23 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 23:23 IST
Brazil's Bold Bid at COP30: Persuading Giants for a Greener Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

At the forefront of this year's United Nations climate summit, Brazil is striving to unite global powers, including China and Europe, to enhance their commitments to cutting greenhouse gas emissions, aiming to limit global warming well below 2 degrees Celsius.

The ambitious target, relayed by insiders, was highlighted last Wednesday when President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva joined UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in convening a virtual meeting with leaders, ranging from large economies to vulnerable islands, urging stronger commitments for the 2035 emission targets.

Brazil's diplomatic efforts, closely coordinated with the UN, are aimed at persuading countries to update their Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) by September as Brazil prepares to host COP30 in Belem, marking the 10th anniversary of the Paris Agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025