Brazil's Bold Bid at COP30: Persuading Giants for a Greener Future

At the forefront of this year's United Nations climate summit, Brazil is striving to unite global powers, including China and Europe, to enhance their commitments to cutting greenhouse gas emissions, aiming to limit global warming well below 2 degrees Celsius.

The ambitious target, relayed by insiders, was highlighted last Wednesday when President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva joined UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in convening a virtual meeting with leaders, ranging from large economies to vulnerable islands, urging stronger commitments for the 2035 emission targets.

Brazil's diplomatic efforts, closely coordinated with the UN, are aimed at persuading countries to update their Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) by September as Brazil prepares to host COP30 in Belem, marking the 10th anniversary of the Paris Agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)