Odisha Under Heatwave Alert: Mercury Soars Above 40°C

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave alert for parts of Odisha, with temperatures exceeding 40°C. An 'Orange' alert was declared for several districts, while others received a 'Yellow' alert. Residents are advised to take precautions against heat exposure and prioritize hydration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 24-04-2025 12:45 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 12:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The state of Odisha is bracing for intense heat as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issues a heatwave warning. Temperatures have already surpassed 40 degrees Celsius in multiple regions, prompting alerts and advisories for local residents.

According to recent IMD reports, an 'Orange' alert has been announced for the districts of Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Boudh, Bolangir, and Bargarh, urging inhabitants to prepare for potential actions. Meanwhile, a 'Yellow' alert has been issued for Kalahandi, Nupada, Deogarh, and Angul districts, signaling residents to remain cautious.

The IMD advises the public to avoid exposure during peak heat hours from 11 am to 3 pm by wearing protective headgear and staying hydrated. Citizens are urged to avoid alcoholic and caffeinated beverages, consume light meals, and provide adequate care for livestock amidst these extreme conditions.

