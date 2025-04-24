Left Menu

New Viewing Gallery to Offer Panoramic Views of Mumbai's Iconic Landmarks

A new 'Town Hall Gymkhana' building in Mumbai will feature a rooftop gallery offering panoramic views of iconic structures like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. It will include a civic auditorium, cafe, and parking, while filling the current lack of structured elevated viewing facilities in the area.

Updated: 24-04-2025 16:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A new architectural marvel is set to rise opposite the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters. The upcoming 'Town Hall Gymkhana' building will feature a rooftop viewing gallery, offering unparalleled panoramic views of Mumbai's iconic structures such as the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).

The BMC has already initiated the tender process for the project. The gallery will be accessible via capsule glass lifts and will be encapsulated in a glass dome, enhancing the aesthetic appeal of the area. This development addresses the current lack of elevated viewing platforms in the vicinity.

In addition to the gallery, the Town Hall Gymkhana will boast a civic auditorium, a rooftop cafeteria, and a two-level basement parking facility. The BMC also plans to construct a modern sports complex for its employees near Mahalaxmi Racecourse, providing comprehensive recreational amenities.

