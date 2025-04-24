China Leaps Forward with Successful Space Station Crew Rotation Amid Global Collaboration
China has marked another milestone in its space exploration by successfully launching three astronauts to its space station, Tiangong, for a six-month mission. The Shenzhou-20 mission, which is also a step towards international collaboration, includes life science experiments and potential joint missions with Pakistani astronauts. China also offers the lunar samples for international scientific research.
In a significant leap in its space exploration endeavors, China launched three astronauts to its Tiangong space station on Thursday. This mission marks a continued pursuit of space supremacy and international collaboration.
The Shenzhou-20 spacecraft blasted off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre, carrying astronauts Chen Dong, Chen Zhongrui, and Wang Jie. The mission is notable for its scientific experiments and the upcoming training of Pakistani astronauts for joint missions.
Furthermore, China has extended scientific cooperation, allowing international researchers to study lunar samples collected by its Chang'e-5 mission, reinforcing its commitment to global scientific engagement.
