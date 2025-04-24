AIIMS Raipur Achieves Milestone with First Swap Kidney Transplant in Chhattisgarh

In a landmark achievement under the guidance of the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur has successfully performed its first Swap Kidney Transplant, also known as a Kidney Paired Donation (KPD) or Kidney Paired Transplant (KPT). With this breakthrough, AIIMS Raipur has become the first among the newer AIIMS institutions and the first government-run hospital in Chhattisgarh to carry out this intricate and life-saving procedure.

This milestone is not only a significant stride in the state’s healthcare evolution but also a testament to AIIMS Raipur's growing capability in complex organ transplantation and advanced patient care.

Understanding Swap Kidney Transplantation

Kidney Paired Transplantation is a strategic response to the growing problem of blood group and tissue incompatibility between willing kidney donors and their intended recipients. In many cases, patients suffering from end-stage renal disease (ESRD) have a willing living donor—often a family member—who cannot donate directly due to immunological mismatches such as blood group incompatibility or HLA sensitization.

Swap transplantation offers a compelling solution. Two or more incompatible donor-recipient pairs exchange kidneys so that each recipient receives a compatible organ. This arrangement allows both patients to benefit from a transplant that might not otherwise have been possible.

It is estimated that the implementation of swap transplants can increase the total number of kidney transplants in India by up to 15%. Recognizing this potential, the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO) has recommended all states and Union Territories implement swap donation programs and is in the process of rolling out a ‘One Nation, One Swap Transplant Programme’ to unify and streamline this life-saving practice.

The Landmark Case at AIIMS Raipur

On 15th March 2025, AIIMS Raipur’s transplant team conducted a successful swap transplant involving two ESRD patients, aged 39 and 41, from Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, who had both been on dialysis for over three years. While their wives volunteered to donate their kidneys, each pair faced an immunological barrier due to incompatible blood groups: one pair had B+ and O+, and the other O+ and B+. Direct transplants were not feasible.

The expert transplant coordination team at AIIMS Raipur identified the opportunity for a paired exchange. By swapping the donors between the two families, both recipients were able to receive compatible kidneys. This complex and meticulously planned surgery was carried out successfully, and all four individuals—the donors and the recipients—are now recovering steadily under close observation in the Transplant ICU.

The Team Behind the Achievement

This landmark achievement was made possible by a highly skilled and collaborative medical team:

Transplant Physician: Dr. Vinay Rathore

Transplant Surgeons: Dr. Amit R. Sharma, Dr. Deepak Biswal, Dr. Satyadeo Sharma

Anaesthesiologists: Dr. Subrat Singha, Dr. Mayank, Dr. Jitendra, Dr. Sarita Ramchandani

Support Team: Transplant Coordinators, OT personnel, and the dedicated Transplant Nursing staff

Their coordinated effort and meticulous execution ensured that both transplants were completed successfully with minimal complications.

AIIMS Raipur: A Rising Leader in Organ Transplantation

AIIMS Raipur has been playing a pivotal role in expanding organ transplantation services in Chhattisgarh, with several notable firsts:

First among newer AIIMS to initiate Deceased Donor Organ Donation

First in the state to start Deceased Donor Kidney Transplantation and Pediatric Kidney Transplantation

54 kidney transplants performed to date, boasting a graft survival rate of 95% and a patient survival rate of 97%

Over the past two years, six deceased donors have contributed to life-saving organ donations at the institute, further highlighting its contributions to public health in the region.

The Road Ahead

With increasing public awareness and institutional support, swap transplants are poised to transform kidney transplantation across India. As AIIMS Raipur leads the way with its first successful case, it sets an example for other institutions in newer AIIMS setups and government healthcare systems.

This achievement underscores the importance of innovation, collaboration, and policy support in improving access to transplantation and saving more lives.