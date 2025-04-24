Teen Charged in Massive New Jersey Wildfire

A teenager from New Jersey faces arson charges in connection with a wildfire that has already burned 15,000 acres in the Pinelands area. This could become the state's largest wildfire since 2007, authorities said Thursday.

The Jones Road Wildfire began Tuesday in the Greenwood Forest Wildlife Management Area of Ocean County. It was sparked by an improperly extinguished bonfire, according to the Ocean County prosecutor's office. Nineteen-year-old Joseph Kling has been charged with arson after setting wooden pallets alight and leaving the area unattended, resulting in a blaze that destroyed a commercial building.

By Wednesday evening, the fire was 50% contained, but officials warn that soaking rain is essential for full control. The suspect is currently in custody awaiting a detention hearing. If it continues to spread, the wildfire could surpass the 17,000-acre May 2007 blaze, said environmental protection commissioner Shawn LaTourette. Although no longer threatening populated areas, a state of emergency was declared by Lieutenant Governor Tahesha Way.

