Delhi Fights Back: A Battle Against Monsoon Waterlogging

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced rigorous measures against waterlogging as monsoons approach. With 445 waterlogging points identified, strict monitoring, accountability, and disciplinary action are prioritized. Engineers and operators will work round-the-clock to ensure timely action, seeking to provide a safe environment and avoid any negligence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 21:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta declared that any negligence in addressing waterlogging during the monsoon season would not be tolerated. As part of a proactive strategy, comprehensive drain cleaning and system repairs are underway, stressing unwavering focus on a secure, clean environment for every Delhi resident.

Delhi's Public Works Department Minister Parvesh Verma warned that strict disciplinary actions, including suspension, could be enforced if officials fall short in handling this issue. The city has pinpointed 445 waterlogging sites, with 335 under PWD jurisdiction, underscoring the critical nature of this challenge.

To combat waterlogging, Assistant and Junior Engineers are assigned as local in-charges, overseeing ongoing preparations. Key locations like Minto Bridge and Zakhira underpass will receive particular focus from the PWD engineer-in-chief. Engineers and operators will ensure round-the-clock vigilance, with temporary accommodations provided to facilitate rapid responses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

