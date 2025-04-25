Left Menu

Tragic Drone Assault on Pavlohrad: Ukraine Under Fire

A Russian drone attack on Pavlohrad, Ukraine, resulted in three deaths, including one child, and wounded eight others. Ukrainian Air Force reported 103 drones in overnight attacks across five regions. Multiple fires broke out, affecting enterprises and residential areas and causing significant damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 11:54 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 11:27 IST
Russian drone and missile attack Image Credit:

A devastating drone strike on Pavlohrad has left three dead and eight injured, with fires spreading across the city. Russian forces launched a full-scale assault, tragically claiming the life of a child among its victims.

According to Serhiy Lysak, governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region, the attack saw 11 drones destroyed, yet chaos engulfed the city as emergency responders fought to control multiple fires. The onslaught has dealt a harsh blow to Pavlohrad, an essential hub for rail transport.

Ukraine's air force revealed the broader scope of the attack, noting 103 drones targeted various regions overnight. Kharkiv, another industrial center, also suffered damages, leaving significant infrastructure and civilian property at risk as tensions continue to escalate.

