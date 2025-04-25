A Tribute to a Stalwart: Remembering K Kasturirangan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to former ISRO chairman K Kasturirangan, applauding his significant contributions to India's scientific and educational spheres. Kasturirangan, who led ISRO from 1994 to 2003, passed away at his Bengaluru residence at the age of 84.

Modi expressed his sorrow over Kasturirangan's passing, referring to him as a 'towering figure' in India's journey of scientific advancement. Highlighting his visionary leadership, Modi noted the global recognition India received for its space program under Kasturirangan's guidance, including ambitious satellite launches and a strong focus on innovation.

Kasturirangan's role as chairman of the drafting committee for the National Education Policy was also acknowledged, with Modi stating that his efforts made learning in India more holistic and forward-looking. The prime minister emphasized Kasturirangan's legacy as an exceptional mentor to numerous young scientists and researchers, offering condolences to his family and admirers.

(With inputs from agencies.)