A Tribute to a Stalwart: Remembering K Kasturirangan
Former ISRO chairman K Kasturirangan, recognized for his contributions to India's space program and National Education Policy, passed away at 84. Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised him for steering India's space achievements and being a mentor to many scientists.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to former ISRO chairman K Kasturirangan, applauding his significant contributions to India's scientific and educational spheres. Kasturirangan, who led ISRO from 1994 to 2003, passed away at his Bengaluru residence at the age of 84.
Modi expressed his sorrow over Kasturirangan's passing, referring to him as a 'towering figure' in India's journey of scientific advancement. Highlighting his visionary leadership, Modi noted the global recognition India received for its space program under Kasturirangan's guidance, including ambitious satellite launches and a strong focus on innovation.
Kasturirangan's role as chairman of the drafting committee for the National Education Policy was also acknowledged, with Modi stating that his efforts made learning in India more holistic and forward-looking. The prime minister emphasized Kasturirangan's legacy as an exceptional mentor to numerous young scientists and researchers, offering condolences to his family and admirers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
90-Day Tariff Relief: A Strategic Pause for India-US Trade Talks
GTRI Warns Against Comprehensive US-India FTA
Justice Takes a Leap: Rana's Extradition to India for 2008 Mumbai Attacks Case
Signs of Recovery in India's Microfinance Sector: A Gradual Comeback
Empowering Rural India: Piramal Finance and ICICI Bank Join Forces for Enhanced Credit Access