Unveiling New Arachnids: Four Spiders Discovered in Northeast India

Researchers from the Zoological Survey of India have documented four spider species in the northeastern region. Two are previously unknown to science, and two are first records for India. The findings highlight the region's unexplored biodiversity, calling for more research efforts in these rich ecosystems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 25-04-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 15:33 IST
Researchers from the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) have made a striking discovery, documenting four spider species from India's northeastern region. The revelations include two previously unknown species and the first national recordings of two others. This breakthrough emphasizes the area's rich yet largely unexplored biodiversity.

The newly identified Psechrus chizami was discovered specifically in Nagaland, while Psechrus nathanael was identified in both Nagaland and Meghalaya, bringing the total number of Psechrus species identified in India to seven, according to a ZSI spokesperson.

The research, led by Dr. Souvik Sen, Dr. Sudhin PP, and Shouvik Mali, also recorded Pardosa tuberosa and Thiania abdominalis in an undisturbed habitat in Meghalaya. The sensitive wolf spider, Pardosa tuberosa, serves as a bio-indicator for ecosystem health due to its vulnerability to environmental changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

