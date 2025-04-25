Nation Mourns the Loss of Space Pioneer: K Kasturirangan

Congress leaders expressed profound grief on Friday over the passing of esteemed former ISRO chairman K Kasturirangan. Party chief Mallikarjun Kharge emphasized his crucial contributions to the organization's growth, stating that his death is a significant loss to the scientific community and the nation.

At 84, Kasturirangan died at his Bengaluru residence after a period of illness. Known for his pivotal role in key space missions, he was celebrated for his dedication to India's space exploration, earning him prestigious accolades such as the Padma Vibhushan. Kharge shared his condolences with Kasturirangan's family and associates.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary in-charge communications, reflected on the strides ISRO made under Kasturirangan's leadership. He recalled their close professional relationship and how their discussions enhanced his understanding of science and technology. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also offered her condolences, acknowledging his visionary impact on India's space program and scientific policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)