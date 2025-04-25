Left Menu

The Last Journey of Pope Francis: A Historic Farewell

Pope Francis, 88, will be laid to rest on Saturday in St. Peter's Square. The event will witness participation from over 200,000 people, including global dignitaries. Unique aspects of his interment include a simple zinc-lined wooden coffin. Italian Cardinal Re will lead the funeral Mass.

Pope Francis, who passed away at 88, will be honored with a historic funeral on Saturday at St. Peter's Square. The event will draw an estimated 200,000 attendees, including 50 heads of state. Distinguished leaders like U.S. President Donald Trump and prominent European figures will be present.

The ceremony will encapsulate Francis' wishes, highlighting a simple zinc-lined wooden coffin, a departure from his predecessors' customs. The funeral's religious rites will be led by Italian Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, despite his advanced age, as he offers guidance to others in the Catholic hierarchy.

The funeral will precede nine days of mourning within the global Church. Pope Francis' interment in the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore follows his connection to the site and reflects his dedication to the impoverished. His final resting place will bear just his Latin appellation, Franciscus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

