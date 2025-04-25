Rumbling Quake Rocks Ecuadorian Coast

An earthquake measuring 6.3 on the Richter scale jolted the northern regions of Ecuador on Friday, with its epicenter located 20.9 km northeast of Esmeraldas in the Pacific Ocean. The depth was recorded at 35 km according to the United States Geological Survey.

The tremors were reportedly felt across at least 10 provinces, as stated by Ecuador's risk management office. Initial visual assessments reveal that the town of Esmeraldas, nearest to the epicenter, suffered damage to several house facades.

The quake triggered a tsunami alert along Ecuador's Pacific coast, which was subsequently canceled. Authorities are actively monitoring the situation to fully assess the extent of damage and ensure public safety.

