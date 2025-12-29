Left Menu

Tensions Escalate at SIR Hearing as Electoral Officer's Vehicle Damaged

An Election Commission roll observer faced violent protests in West Bengal as locals, led by a TMC leader, expressed frustration over the SIR hearing process. The observer's vehicle was damaged, and demands were made for better representation at hearings. The SRO remains committed to his duties despite disruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 29-12-2025 16:20 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 16:20 IST
Tensions Escalate at SIR Hearing as Electoral Officer's Vehicle Damaged
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The special roll observer of the Election Commission, C Murugan, encountered a volatile situation when his vehicle was damaged by agitated protestors during a visit to a hearing center in Magrahat, West Bengal. The incident, witnessed by police officers, highlighted growing tensions in procedural electoral processes.

The protestors, primarily women, resisted the ongoing Special Summary Revision (SIR) hearings, citing coercive measures against vulnerable community members. The protests, allegedly led by TMC's Zilla Parishad president Mujibar Rahaman Mollah, demanded the presence of party Booth Level Agents-2 for transparency.

Despite public resistance and security challenges, Murugan remains focused on fulfilling his assignment stipulated by the Election Commission. The incident, a reflection of deeper grievances linked to government policy issues, prompts further administrative review in response to growing unrest.

TRENDING

1
Odisha's Chilly Spell: A Cold Wave Envelops the State

Odisha's Chilly Spell: A Cold Wave Envelops the State

 India
2
Deadly Clash: Turkish Police and IS Militants Engage in Intense Gunfight

Deadly Clash: Turkish Police and IS Militants Engage in Intense Gunfight

 Global
3
Supreme Court Pause on Aravalli Redefinition: A Triumph for Environmentalists

Supreme Court Pause on Aravalli Redefinition: A Triumph for Environmentalist...

 India
4
China Opposes Israel's Recognition of Somaliland Independence

China Opposes Israel's Recognition of Somaliland Independence

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025