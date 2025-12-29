Tensions Escalate at SIR Hearing as Electoral Officer's Vehicle Damaged
An Election Commission roll observer faced violent protests in West Bengal as locals, led by a TMC leader, expressed frustration over the SIR hearing process. The observer's vehicle was damaged, and demands were made for better representation at hearings. The SRO remains committed to his duties despite disruptions.
The special roll observer of the Election Commission, C Murugan, encountered a volatile situation when his vehicle was damaged by agitated protestors during a visit to a hearing center in Magrahat, West Bengal. The incident, witnessed by police officers, highlighted growing tensions in procedural electoral processes.
The protestors, primarily women, resisted the ongoing Special Summary Revision (SIR) hearings, citing coercive measures against vulnerable community members. The protests, allegedly led by TMC's Zilla Parishad president Mujibar Rahaman Mollah, demanded the presence of party Booth Level Agents-2 for transparency.
Despite public resistance and security challenges, Murugan remains focused on fulfilling his assignment stipulated by the Election Commission. The incident, a reflection of deeper grievances linked to government policy issues, prompts further administrative review in response to growing unrest.
