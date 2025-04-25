Ecuador Battles Twin Quakes: A Call for Aid and Resilience

A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 6.3 hit near the coast of Ecuador on Friday, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC). The quake caused building damage in Esmeraldas and temporarily disrupted some oil infrastructure. Local authorities confirmed that no tsunami warning was necessary, although one person was injured and several homes were impacted.

In response, President Daniel Noboa announced via social media platform X that the government is assembling efforts to establish shelters and distribute humanitarian aid to affected areas. Meanwhile, state oil company Petroecuador preemptively suspended operations at both the Esmeraldas refinery and the SOTE pipeline to minimize risk. The company has yet to disclose any impact on oil production.

A second tremor, measured at 4.1 magnitude, was reported minutes later in the province of Guayas by Ecuador's Geophysical Institute, further emphasizing the need for immediate aid and support for the country's recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)