Left Menu

Ecuador Battles Twin Quakes: A Call for Aid and Resilience

A 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck near Ecuador's coast, causing damage in Esmeraldas and halting some oil operations. While no tsunami warning was issued, President Noboa committed to providing aid and shelters. A second quake hit Guayas shortly after, adding to the urgency of the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 19:44 IST
Ecuador Battles Twin Quakes: A Call for Aid and Resilience
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 6.3 hit near the coast of Ecuador on Friday, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC). The quake caused building damage in Esmeraldas and temporarily disrupted some oil infrastructure. Local authorities confirmed that no tsunami warning was necessary, although one person was injured and several homes were impacted.

In response, President Daniel Noboa announced via social media platform X that the government is assembling efforts to establish shelters and distribute humanitarian aid to affected areas. Meanwhile, state oil company Petroecuador preemptively suspended operations at both the Esmeraldas refinery and the SOTE pipeline to minimize risk. The company has yet to disclose any impact on oil production.

A second tremor, measured at 4.1 magnitude, was reported minutes later in the province of Guayas by Ecuador's Geophysical Institute, further emphasizing the need for immediate aid and support for the country's recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sideloaded child monitoring apps flagged for stalkerware tactics and data risks

Why legal safeguards alone can’t tame AI’s role in climate crisis

Bias in AI credit scoring systems widespread

AI is better than experts at detecting medical image manipulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025