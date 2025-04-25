Odisha's Ambitious Rural Housing Push: Antyodaya Gruha Yojana Phase Two

The Odisha government has set an ambitious target to build 100,000 houses in the second phase of its flagship rural housing scheme, the Antyodaya Gruha Yojana. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurated the program on March 30 in Kalahandi district. According to Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Minister Rabi Narayan Naik, the orders for constructing 60,000 homes under the initial phase have already been issued.

Minister Naik announced that the second phase aims to provide housing for an additional 100,000 beneficiaries. Instructions have been sent to local collectors and Block Development Officers to identify eligible recipients, including persons with disabilities, Padma awardees, and victims of natural calamities, within the next two months.

The state plans to build a total of 500,000 houses over the next three years under this initiative. This financial year alone, Rs 2,600 crore has been allocated, with an overall budget of Rs 7,550 crore earmarked for subsequent years, indicating a strong commitment to improving rural housing infrastructure.

