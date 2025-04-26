Left Menu

Genetic Diversity Crisis: The Plight of the Three-Striped Roofed Turtle

A government-funded study has highlighted an over 80% decline in the three-striped roofed turtle's population due to habitat loss and illegal trade. Found primarily in the Ganga and Brahmaputra rivers, the species shows alarmingly low genetic diversity, raising concerns for its long-term survival and necessitating conservation efforts.

The three-striped roofed turtle, once a common sight in India's Ganga and Brahmaputra rivers, is now on the brink of extinction. A government-funded study has reported an 80% drop in its population over the last 50 years due to habitat destruction, illegal trade, and pollution.

Conducted with support from the National Mission for Clean Ganga, the study reveals critical issues regarding the genetic diversity of the species. Scientists from the Wildlife Institute of India emphasized the urgent need for conservation measures, including genetic tracking and habitat restoration, especially in the National Chambal Sanctuary, the turtle's last stronghold.

The research highlights the impact of human activities such as fishing net entanglements and hydrological projects disrupting river ecosystems. Moreover, genetic analysis indicates the species is at risk of inbreeding, complicating rehabilitation and reintroduction efforts, making it crucial to monitor and protect surviving populations.

