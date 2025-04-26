Tragedy at Mathura: Sewer Digging Claims Two Lives

In a tragic incident at Mathura-Vrindavan, two labourers lost their lives after a mound of soil collapsed during a sewer digging operation. The incident occurred around 11:30 pm on Friday near Shyam Kuti on Parikrama Marg.

Station House Officer Prashant Kapil revealed that the victims, identified as Firozabad residents Naurangi Lal, aged 34, and Vijay Singh Jadoun, aged 30, were buried under the debris. Despite efforts to save them, both men were declared dead at the District Joint Hospital.

Naurangi Lal's father has lodged a complaint accusing the contractor and municipal officials of negligence. This raises serious concerns about safety protocols at work sites managed by the Mathura-Vrindavan Municipal Corporation.

