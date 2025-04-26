Haryana's Push for Water Conservation: Building Check Dams

In a bid to bolster water conservation in Haryana's hilly forest regions, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has called on the forest department to expedite the construction of check dams. This initiative aims to preserve monsoon water and maintain groundwater levels effectively.

Saini emphasized the necessity of uncompromising quality in constructing new dams, advising officials to thoroughly assess the condition of existing ones, and ensure their timely repair. His directives came as part of a broader review of projects from departments including Home, Revenue, and Forest and Wildlife.

While stressing the need for project completion within deadlines, the Chief Minister also mandated that any delays, provided they're justifiable, must be documented with reasons. The meeting witnessed the presence of Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi and senior officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)