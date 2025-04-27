Tragedy in Rohini: Fire Ravages Jhuggi Cluster

A deadly fire erupted in a jhuggi cluster in northwest Delhi's Rohini area early Sunday morning, claiming the lives of two residents. Swift action from the Delhi Fire Service saw the deployment of 20 tenders to tackle the inferno.

The emergency call came through at 11:55 am, and rescue teams quickly arrived on the scene. Thick smoke was seen billowing into the sky, and officials have confirmed the recovery of two bodies from the devastation.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Amit Goel reported that the blaze destroyed over 400 shanties. Multiple teams from emergency services are engaged in cooling operations as they work to bring the situation under complete control.

