Tragedy in Rohini: Fire Ravages Jhuggi Cluster

A massive fire broke out in a jhuggi cluster in Rohini, northwest Delhi, resulting in the deaths of two individuals. The fire department deployed 20 tenders to control the blaze that gutted over 400 shanties. Efforts are ongoing to fully extinguish the fire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2025 15:18 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 15:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A deadly fire erupted in a jhuggi cluster in northwest Delhi's Rohini area early Sunday morning, claiming the lives of two residents. Swift action from the Delhi Fire Service saw the deployment of 20 tenders to tackle the inferno.

The emergency call came through at 11:55 am, and rescue teams quickly arrived on the scene. Thick smoke was seen billowing into the sky, and officials have confirmed the recovery of two bodies from the devastation.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Amit Goel reported that the blaze destroyed over 400 shanties. Multiple teams from emergency services are engaged in cooling operations as they work to bring the situation under complete control.

(With inputs from agencies.)

