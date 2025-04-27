A Humble Farewell: Pope Francis's Resting Place Breaks Tradition

In an unprecedented break from tradition, thousands of mourners visited the Roman basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore on Sunday to bid farewell to Pope Francis. The pontiff chose this location, diverging from a century-old custom of resting popes in the Vatican.

His casket journeyed through the city's heart, witnessed by roughly 150,000 well-wishers, before reaching its final resting place in a simple marble tomb bearing only the name "Franciscus." This understated resting place mirrors the simple life led by Francis.

The basilica, significant for its historical Christian roots and Francis's personal devotion to Mary, saw lines forming before it opened. Authorities managed crowds as countless visitors came to see the modest tomb adorned with a single white rose.

(With inputs from agencies.)