Science Icon K Kasturirangan's Legacy Celebrated by Dignitaries

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah were among those who paid tributes to former ISRO Chairman K Kasturirangan, who passed away on Friday at 84, with his contributions to the scientific community and education being remembered fondly.

The late scientist's achievements, including the operational phases of PSLV and GSLV during his tenure as ISRO Chairman, were highlighted by his peers. His role in advancing India's space technology was celebrated by leaders and members of the scientific community.

Recollections from notable figures underscored Kasturirangan's enduring impact. His expertise and leadership left a profound mark on both ISRO and national development, ensuring his legacy remains influential across multiple sectors, including science, education, and policy-making.

(With inputs from agencies.)