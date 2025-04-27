Left Menu

India's Stellar Rise: From Bullock Carts to Global Space Dominance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recognized India's transformation into a global space power, emphasizing the success and cost-effectiveness of its space programs. Highlighting the contributions of Dr. K Kasturirangan, Modi discussed India's space achievements. The ongoing growth in space start-ups, humanitarian aid, and historical insights were also covered in his address.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 16:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India has emerged as a global space power, a fact celebrated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who emphasized the country's cost-effective and successful space programs in his recent address.

He paid homage to former ISRO chief Dr. K Kasturirangan, whose contributions greatly advanced India's space endeavors.

Modi also highlighted the significant growth of space start-ups in India and underlined the nation's commitment to humanitarian assistance worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

