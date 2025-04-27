Left Menu

Signs of Life? Debating the Evidence from Exoplanet K2-18b

A study by the University of Cambridge detects potential signs of life on exoplanet K2-18b. While optimistic about the findings, scientists stress the need for further validation. The study's use of the James Webb Space Telescope reveals dimethyl sulphide in the atmosphere, a compound linked to life on Earth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 18:34 IST
Signs of Life? Debating the Evidence from Exoplanet K2-18b
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A groundbreaking study suggests K2-18b, an exoplanet 120 light-years away, might harbor life. Led by the University of Cambridge, researchers found traces of dimethyl sulphide in the planet's atmosphere, a molecule produced by marine organisms on Earth.

Despite the enthusiasm, the astrophysics community remains cautious. Critics argue the study's statistical methods need further validation. The findings, hailed as significant, could still be a statistical anomaly, leading to calls for additional cross-examination by peers.

The research utilized data from the James Webb Space Telescope, pushing the boundaries of exoplanet exploration. While the study's methodology is under scrutiny, it underscores the potential of advanced telescopic technology in the quest to find extraterrestrial life.

