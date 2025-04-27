Left Menu

Adityanath Pushes for Timely Ganga Expressway Completion with Technological Edge

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspected the Ganga Expressway's progress, emphasizing timely completion while maintaining quality. The project, employing advanced German technology, aims to link western and eastern UP, fostering economic growth. Adityanath's tour highlighted interactions with laborers and assessed construction quality across key districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 27-04-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 20:39 IST
In a bid to ensure the timely completion of the Ganga Expressway, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted an extensive inspection of the under-construction stretch. During his visit, he emphasized the importance of maintaining quality while expediting progress, directing officials and agencies involved to meet deadlines without compromising standards.

Covering crucial districts, including Hardoi, Shahjahanpur, and Hapur, Adityanath personally assessed the ongoing works, expressing satisfaction over the deployment of innovative German technology. This technological upgrade marks a first for the state, aimed at enhancing road quality and user comfort, underpinning the expressway's significance.

In Shahjahanpur, a pivotal section of the expressway, Adityanath reviewed the airstrip development via an aerial survey. With the expressway slated to boost trade and tourism in Uttar Pradesh, it is set to play a key role in India's economic ambitions, aligning with the PM Gati Shakti initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

