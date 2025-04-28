Witje's Second Chance: The New Era of Seal Rescue in the Netherlands

Witje, a four-month-old gray seal, is settling into his new home at the World Heritage Centre, a seal rescue facility in Lauwersoog, Netherlands. The center, which officially opened recently, marks a significant advancement in marine animal rehabilitation.

Designed to offer a habitat that mimics natural environments, the facility allows seals like Witje—who faced severe health challenges after being orphaned—to receive treatment in a setting conducive to healing. Curator Sander van Dijk noted the growing number of seals requiring aid due to the increasing issue of oceanic waste.

The center not only serves rescue operations but also educates visitors on the Wadden Sea, the world's largest intertidal flat system. The new $45 million facility, funded by local governments and charitable organizations, highlights threats to marine life and the importance of conservation efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)