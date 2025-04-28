Left Menu

U.S. Intensifies Strikes on Yemen's Houthis Amid Red Sea Tensions

The United States has increased air strikes against Yemen's Houthi rebels to protect Red Sea shipping lanes. The campaign intensifies under Trump's leadership, targeting Houthi strongholds. Despite these efforts, rights groups express concerns over rising civilian casualties. The strikes will continue until Houthi attacks on shipping cease.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 20:05 IST
U.S. Intensifies Strikes on Yemen's Houthis Amid Red Sea Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States has ramped up its military campaign against Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels this year to safeguard crucial Red Sea shipping lanes.

This move comes as the Houthis intensify their attacks on maritime routes in a purported display of solidarity with Palestinians and Hamas, amidst the ongoing Gaza conflict.

Under Trump's leadership, the campaign has drawn criticism from rights groups due to the increasing civilian toll. The airstrikes will persist until Houthi assaults on shipping cease, as the U.S. aims to stabilize global trade routes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025