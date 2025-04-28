U.S. Intensifies Strikes on Yemen's Houthis Amid Red Sea Tensions

The United States has ramped up its military campaign against Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels this year to safeguard crucial Red Sea shipping lanes.

This move comes as the Houthis intensify their attacks on maritime routes in a purported display of solidarity with Palestinians and Hamas, amidst the ongoing Gaza conflict.

Under Trump's leadership, the campaign has drawn criticism from rights groups due to the increasing civilian toll. The airstrikes will persist until Houthi assaults on shipping cease, as the U.S. aims to stabilize global trade routes.

(With inputs from agencies.)